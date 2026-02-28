Tensions Mount: U.S. and Israel Poised for Iran Operation Amid Intelligence Uncertainties
The U.S. and Israel are preparing for an operation against Iran, with intelligence suggesting that even if Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is removed, hardliners from the IRGC would assume power. President Trump advocates for regime change, though nuclear deal efforts to delay intervention have faltered.
In the lead-up to a military operation against Iran, the U.S. and Israel are evaluating potential outcomes, according to intelligence assessments. The CIA reports that any attempt to remove Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could result in power being handed to hardline figures from the IRGC.
These assessments, covering the past two weeks, aim to predict the consequences of U.S. intervention and its potential to instigate regime change, a goal now apparent for Washington. The IRGC is tasked with defending Iran's Shi'ite clerical leadership.
Despite lacking conclusive predictions, intelligence sources reveal ongoing discussions about the operation's likelihood and timing. President Trump has called for a regime change in Iran, describing the current government as a 'terrorist regime,' while efforts for a nuclear deal stumbled, promoting further military discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
