India's Call for Restraint Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

India has urged restraint following a US-Israel military strike on Iran, emphasizing diplomatic solutions. With significant stakes in the region's stability, India advised its nationals in affected countries to exercise caution. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the importance of upholding sovereignty and prioritizing civilian safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:27 IST
In response to a joint military strike by the US and Israel on Iran, India has called for maximum restraint to prevent further escalation in the Middle East. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

New Delhi expressed deep concern over developments in the region, noting that instability could impact India's energy security and its citizens living in the area. The Indian government has issued advisories for its nationals in Iran, Israel, and nearby countries to remain vigilant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that peace in West Asia is crucial for India's security interests. India has historically advocated for peaceful resolutions to Middle Eastern conflicts, reiterating its stance for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

