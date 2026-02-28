India's Call for Restraint Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

In response to a joint military strike by the US and Israel on Iran, India has called for maximum restraint to prevent further escalation in the Middle East. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

New Delhi expressed deep concern over developments in the region, noting that instability could impact India's energy security and its citizens living in the area. The Indian government has issued advisories for its nationals in Iran, Israel, and nearby countries to remain vigilant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that peace in West Asia is crucial for India's security interests. India has historically advocated for peaceful resolutions to Middle Eastern conflicts, reiterating its stance for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)