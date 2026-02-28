Khamenei's Enduring Grip: Navigating Crisis Through Power and Proxy

The headquarters of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, became one of the first targets in the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend. Reports suggest Khamenei had been moved to a secure location prior to the assault, but damage to his Tehran compound has been confirmed through satellite imagery.

Killing Khamenei, as reportedly attempted by Israeli forces, would significantly impact the Islamic Republic, which he has helmed since 1989. This attack follows a series of military tensions in the region since an Iranian-backed Palestinian group attacked Israel in October.

Khamenei, who has weathered substantial foreign pressure, faces a critical test of his power. His leadership has increasingly relied on the Revolutionary Guard and the Basij to maintain order, underscoring his influence and control within Iran. Despite this, his rule, characterized by mistrust of the West, employs strategic flexibility when necessary, affirming his resilience in facing new challenges.

