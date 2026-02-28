Virgin Atlantic Reroutes Amid Middle East Tensions

Virgin Atlantic has announced that it will temporarily reroute its flights to avoid Iraqi airspace. This decision comes in response to recent strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which have heightened tensions in the region.

As a precaution, the airline has also cancelled several flights from London Heathrow to destinations such as Dubai and Riyadh. Virgin Atlantic emphasized that the safety of their customers and employees is their foremost priority.

The airline is actively monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and will adjust flight routes based on the latest available information and guidance from authorities.