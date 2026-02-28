Left Menu

Airspace Closure Disrupts Amritsar Airport Flights Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Amritsar International Airport advised passengers of flight disruptions due to airspace closure prompted by the Iran-Israel conflict. Various flights, including those by SpiceJet and IndiGo to Dubai and Sharjah, were diverted and canceled, with the airport ensuring safety and passenger convenience as priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar/Chandigarh | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:35 IST
Amritsar International Airport issued an advisory to passengers on Saturday, highlighting disruptions caused by airspace closure amid heightened conflict between Iran and Israel. The closure has affected several flights, notably a SpiceJet service to Dubai that was redirected to Ahmedabad, and an Air India Express flight to Dubai that was canceled.

Additionally, an IndiGo flight from Amritsar to Sharjah had to be diverted to Surat International Airport in Gujarat, while another IndiGo service from Sharjah to Amritsar was canceled. The affected flights sent to Ahmedabad and Surat are expected to return to Amritsar post-refueling.

The airport authorities have urged passengers to stay updated through their respective airlines. Underlining that passenger safety and convenience remain paramount, the advisory comes as the US and Israel initiated major military actions against Iran, targeting sites near the Supreme Leader's offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

