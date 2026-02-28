Left Menu

Tension in the Middle East Grounds Thousands at Abu Dhabi Airport

Thousands, including many Indians, were left stranded at Abu Dhabi International Airport following Iran's missile attacks targeting US bases. The incident shut down airspace, causing panic and suspending flights. Authorities issued emergency visas and accommodations as passengers anxiously awaited resolution amidst heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:52 IST
Visuals from Abu Dhabi International Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

In a dramatic turn of events, Abu Dhabi International Airport became a focal point of international tension on Friday, as escalating Middle Eastern conflicts left thousands stranded. The root cause: missile strikes from Iran targeting US bases in the region, subsequent to a joint operation by Israel and the USA.

Consequently, airspace was closed, disrupting operations at the Middle East's vital transit hub. Panic ensued as alarms echoed through terminals, prompting evacuations while National Guard personnel secured facilities, instructing passengers to remain indoors for safety.

Flight operations were suspended within minutes of reports of explosions. After tense hours, authorities announced the complete cancellation of departures, leaving travelers worldwide without clarity. The impact reverberated through global aviation, as the airport, a crucial transit hub, effectively halted.

