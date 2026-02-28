Echoes of Conflict: Booms Shake Abu Dhabi Amid Rising Tensions

Residents of Abu Dhabi were jolted by a series of loud booms on Saturday. The noises came after the United States and Israel launched coordinated assaults against Iran, raising local security concerns.

Five witnesses, including two Reuters correspondents, reported hearing the sounds in quick succession. A resident near Abu Dhabi's Corniche described the reverberations as strong enough to make windows tremble.

Similar reports emerged from Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra and Bateen areas, where the echoes resonated across the neighborhoods, underscoring regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)