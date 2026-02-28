Left Menu

Echoes of Conflict: Booms Shake Abu Dhabi Amid Rising Tensions

Residents of Abu Dhabi were startled by loud booms on Saturday, following attacks by the US and Israel against Iran. The sounds were reported in areas including Corniche, Al Dhafra, and Bateen, causing concerns among locals. Witnesses described the sequence of noises as causing significant vibration.

Updated: 28-02-2026 15:18 IST
Residents of Abu Dhabi were jolted by a series of loud booms on Saturday. The noises came after the United States and Israel launched coordinated assaults against Iran, raising local security concerns.

Five witnesses, including two Reuters correspondents, reported hearing the sounds in quick succession. A resident near Abu Dhabi's Corniche described the reverberations as strong enough to make windows tremble.

Similar reports emerged from Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra and Bateen areas, where the echoes resonated across the neighborhoods, underscoring regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

