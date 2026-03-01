Air India Faces Massive Flight Disruptions Amid Middle East Crisis

Air India, India's flagship airline, announced the cancellation of 22 additional international flights scheduled for Sunday, bringing the total to 50 cancellations due to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

The Tata Group-owned carrier stated that continuous monitoring of the evolving situation has necessitated these further curtailments. Affected routes include Mumbai-London, Delhi-Birmingham, and more.

The Civil Aviation Ministry indicated that Indian airlines plan to cancel 444 international flights on March 1 due to airspace restrictions. Coordination efforts by the regulatory body, DGCA, and airlines are underway to comply with safety and operational guidelines.