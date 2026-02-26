DGCA Seeks Consultants Amid Staffing Crisis

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is actively seeking 38 consultants to fill gaps in staff across various departments, as the regulator grapples with a significant shortage of personnel. Vacancies exist in airworthiness, air safety, international relations, and other critical areas, according to public notices.

The recruitment effort includes 24 consultants for airworthiness and Air Safety and a mix of senior and junior consultants for international relations and legal, and flying training. The positions are contracted for one year, with applications accepted until March 23. The upper age limit for candidates is set at 63 years.

The DGCA's staffing challenges were highlighted earlier this year when the civil aviation ministry reported 787 vacancies out of 1,630 sanctioned posts as of mid-January. The ministry assured that measures are being taken to address the workforce gap through various interim hiring processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)