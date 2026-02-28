Aviation Alert: DGCA Issues Travel Advisory for 11 Middle Eastern Airspaces

In a recent directive, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to all Indian airlines, urging them to circumvent the airspace of 11 Middle Eastern nations, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This advisory comes in the wake of mounting tensions involving Israel and the United States.

The countries listed in the advisory include Iran, Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and Qatar. Many of these airspaces were already closed following recent military actions in Iran. The DGCA's decision is in line with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's Conflict Zone Information Bulletin.

The advisory compels airlines to monitor the latest Aeronautical Information Publications and Notices to Airmen issued by the affected regions. Effective immediately, the directive remains valid until March 2, unless revised due to ongoing geopolitical developments.

