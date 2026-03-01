Renault India's Sales Surge: A 31% February Boost
Renault India reported a significant 31% increase in wholesales in February 2026, rising to 3,495 units compared to February of the previous year. This growth is driven by strong demand for their new Kiger and Triber models, contributing to a 32% cumulative growth in the first two months of 2026.
Renault India on Sunday announced a 31% surge in wholesales, reaching 3,495 units in February 2026, up from 2,676 units during the same period last year.
The company maintains a positive growth trajectory, boasting a 32% cumulative increase in the year's first two months compared to last year.
This impressive performance is powered by robust demand for the Kiger and Triber models, as stated by Renault India.