Renault India's Sales Surge: A 31% February Boost

Renault India on Sunday announced a 31% surge in wholesales, reaching 3,495 units in February 2026, up from 2,676 units during the same period last year.

The company maintains a positive growth trajectory, boasting a 32% cumulative increase in the year's first two months compared to last year.

This impressive performance is powered by robust demand for the Kiger and Triber models, as stated by Renault India.