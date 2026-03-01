Undertrial's Daring Escape During Court Appearance Sparks Investigation

An undertrial accused of raping a minor and violating the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act escaped police custody during a court appearance, authorities confirmed on Sunday. This incident took place when the accused, Kishan Sahni, was present at the Farenda Court for a hearing related to these grave accusations.

Sahni, who hails from Kushinagar district, managed to flee under the guise of a restroom visit near Bullet Agency Chowpariya on Farenda Road. The escape has prompted a separate investigation into two policemen, Head Constable Udaybhan Kushwaha and Home Guard Nand Kishore, for alleged negligence.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena stated that multiple task forces have been mobilized to track Sahni down swiftly, while the involvement of the responsible officers is being scrutinized. Further legal action has been initiated against the absconding Sahni.