Left Menu

Undertrial's Daring Escape During Court Appearance Sparks Investigation

A 22-year-old undertrial accused of raping a minor and charged under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act escaped police custody during a court appearance. A case of negligence has been registered against two policemen, while efforts are underway to capture the fugitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:55 IST
Undertrial's Daring Escape During Court Appearance Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial accused of raping a minor and violating the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act escaped police custody during a court appearance, authorities confirmed on Sunday. This incident took place when the accused, Kishan Sahni, was present at the Farenda Court for a hearing related to these grave accusations.

Sahni, who hails from Kushinagar district, managed to flee under the guise of a restroom visit near Bullet Agency Chowpariya on Farenda Road. The escape has prompted a separate investigation into two policemen, Head Constable Udaybhan Kushwaha and Home Guard Nand Kishore, for alleged negligence.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena stated that multiple task forces have been mobilized to track Sahni down swiftly, while the involvement of the responsible officers is being scrutinized. Further legal action has been initiated against the absconding Sahni.

TRENDING

1
Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

 India
2
Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

 India
3
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.

Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, ...

 India
4
Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026