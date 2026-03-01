Left Menu

Maharashtra Urges Swift POSH Audits across Offices

Maharashtra Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar orders an audit of internal committees on workplace sexual harassment in government and private offices. The initiative ensures adherence to the POSH Act, which mandates such committees to tackle sexual harassment. Non-compliance may lead to legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:53 IST
The Chairperson of the Maharashtra Women's Commission, Rupali Chakankar, has called for a comprehensive audit of internal committees on workplace sexual harassment across the state's government and private offices. This directive aligns with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), mandating the existence of such committees.

The commission's investigations have revealed significant shortcomings, including absent or inadequate committees, lack of member training, and nonexistent annual reporting or awareness activities. Officials are urged to evaluate committee formation, effectiveness, and compliance with statutory requirements.

An ultimatum of 30 days has been set for divisional commissioners and district collectors to submit detailed evaluations to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Legal actions will be considered against parties failing to adhere to these directives.

