Maharashtra Urges Swift POSH Audits across Offices

The Chairperson of the Maharashtra Women's Commission, Rupali Chakankar, has called for a comprehensive audit of internal committees on workplace sexual harassment across the state's government and private offices. This directive aligns with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), mandating the existence of such committees.

The commission's investigations have revealed significant shortcomings, including absent or inadequate committees, lack of member training, and nonexistent annual reporting or awareness activities. Officials are urged to evaluate committee formation, effectiveness, and compliance with statutory requirements.

An ultimatum of 30 days has been set for divisional commissioners and district collectors to submit detailed evaluations to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Legal actions will be considered against parties failing to adhere to these directives.