Left Menu

Chaos Erupts: Protests and Violence in Pakistan Over Khamenei's Death

The assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has sparked violent protests in Pakistan, notably in Karachi, where confrontations between police and demonstrators led to nine deaths. The unrest, fueled by the US-Israeli air strike, prompted heightened security and strict measures across multiple cities, including Islamabad and Lahore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:52 IST
Chaos Erupts: Protests and Violence in Pakistan Over Khamenei's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the aftermath of the US-Israeli air strike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Pakistan's cities, including Karachi, have been engulfed in violence and protests. At least nine demonstrators were killed and over 30 injured during clashes with police near the US Consulate in Karachi.

Authorities in Karachi report that demonstrators, angered by Khamenei's assassination, attempted to storm the consulate, prompting police to open fire. The Sindh Minister for Interior, Ziaul Hasan Langar, called for strict law enforcement and alternative routes to maintain traffic flow.

As protests spread to Islamabad and Lahore, security was intensified around diplomatic missions. Islamabad faced heightened measures, including road closures and Section 144 enforcement, to prevent illegal gatherings. This unrest underscores escalating tensions in the region following the targeted killing of Khamenei.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay foundation stones for 2 major NH projects,' says PM Modi in Madurai.

'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay founda...

 India
2
Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid ...

 India
3
Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Madurai.

Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Mad...

 India
4
Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026