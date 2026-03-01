Chaos Erupts: Protests and Violence in Pakistan Over Khamenei's Death

In the aftermath of the US-Israeli air strike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Pakistan's cities, including Karachi, have been engulfed in violence and protests. At least nine demonstrators were killed and over 30 injured during clashes with police near the US Consulate in Karachi.

Authorities in Karachi report that demonstrators, angered by Khamenei's assassination, attempted to storm the consulate, prompting police to open fire. The Sindh Minister for Interior, Ziaul Hasan Langar, called for strict law enforcement and alternative routes to maintain traffic flow.

As protests spread to Islamabad and Lahore, security was intensified around diplomatic missions. Islamabad faced heightened measures, including road closures and Section 144 enforcement, to prevent illegal gatherings. This unrest underscores escalating tensions in the region following the targeted killing of Khamenei.

(With inputs from agencies.)