Tectonic Tremors: Earthquake Rattles Kyushu

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has struck Kyushu in Japan, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences on Sunday. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 122 kilometers (75.81 miles), highlighting the area's geological activity.

This latest seismic event in Japan continues to underscore the nation's susceptibility to earthquakes, as it sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire where tectonic activity is frequent.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation for potential aftershocks, while locals are advised to stay alert and prepare for any further seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)