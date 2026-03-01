Shocking Crime: Debt-Driven Tragedy Unveils Habitual Gambler's Dark Actions

A horrific crime has unfolded in Delhi, where a 30-year-old man, identified as Munchun Kewat, has allegedly murdered his wife and three minor daughters before fleeing to Rajasthan. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, exposing the dark side of gambling addiction.

Munchun Kewat, a laborer and vegetable vendor, was apprehended in the Kishangarh Mandi area of Ajmer district after a police team traced his movements. His wife, Anita, and their daughters were found with their throats slit, their bodies discovered by concerned neighbors who noticed the family was unresponsive and called the police.

During interrogation, Kewat reportedly confessed to the heinous act, driven by mounting debt and relentless pressure from creditors. The police have registered a case of murder and continue to search for the weapon used in the crime, while Kewat remains in custody under intensive investigation.