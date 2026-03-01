Left Menu

Flight Cancellations Hit Pakistan Amid Middle East Conflict

Amid escalating tensions following US and Israel attacks on Iran, at least 184 international flights from Pakistan to the Middle East have been cancelled. The closure of Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, major hubs, has led to widespread disruption. Domestic airspace in Pakistan remains operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:24 IST
Flight Cancellations Hit Pakistan Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions following recent attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, a significant disruption in air travel has occurred. At least 184 international flights from Pakistan headed to various Middle Eastern destinations have been cancelled since Saturday.

A spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the cancellations, citing the closure of major airport hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which led to the suspension of air traffic as a precaution.

Reports indicate that at least 40 flights from Islamabad and 46 from Lahore have been impacted. Despite these challenges, Pakistan's airspace remains open for domestic flights, according to Hafeez Khan, the spokesperson for the authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

Puducherry CM Urges Modi for Statehood: A Renewed Plea for Local Governance

 India
2
Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February

 India
3
Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, create jobs, transform lakhs of people's lives: PM Modi.

Projects worth over Rs 4,400 cr will transform connectivity, boost economy, ...

 India
4
Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

Disturbing Assault: Swift Police Action Unearths Shocking Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026