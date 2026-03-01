Flight Cancellations Hit Pakistan Amid Middle East Conflict

Amid escalating tensions following recent attacks by the US and Israel on Iran, a significant disruption in air travel has occurred. At least 184 international flights from Pakistan headed to various Middle Eastern destinations have been cancelled since Saturday.

A spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the cancellations, citing the closure of major airport hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which led to the suspension of air traffic as a precaution.

Reports indicate that at least 40 flights from Islamabad and 46 from Lahore have been impacted. Despite these challenges, Pakistan's airspace remains open for domestic flights, according to Hafeez Khan, the spokesperson for the authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)