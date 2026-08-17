Major Crackdown on Terror Operatives in India
Indian security agencies have arrested over 200 individuals linked to Pakistani terror groups, effectively averting potential attacks during Independence Day celebrations, as reported by Home Minister Amit Shah. This operation marks one of the largest anti-terror crackdowns in recent years.
In a significant security operation, Indian authorities have apprehended more than 200 terror operatives connected to Pakistan, as announced by Home Minister Amit Shah.
The crackdown, one of the largest in recent memory, successfully prevented potential subversive attacks during India's Independence Day celebrations.
This operation underscores India's ongoing efforts to enhance national security and counter terrorism.