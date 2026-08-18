International Alliances: North Korea's Military Support for Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commends North Korea for deploying troops in support of removing Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region. Lavrov emphasizes a joint effort to form a new world order. North Korea's troop support has been ongoing since late 2024, according to state media KCNA.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has praised the North Korean military for their deployment of troops aimed at expelling Ukrainian forces from Russia's Kursk region. This revelation was reported by North Korea's state news agency, KCNA.
Lavrov characterized the collaborative effort as a step toward establishing a 'new and righteous world order,' reflecting closer ties between North Korea and Russia.
North Korean forces have been actively engaged in this mission since late 2024, as part of Pyongyang's support for Moscow's territorial recovery endeavors.
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