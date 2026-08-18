Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has praised the North Korean military for their deployment of troops aimed at expelling Ukrainian forces from Russia's Kursk region. This revelation was reported by North Korea's state news agency, KCNA.

Lavrov characterized the collaborative effort as a step toward establishing a 'new and righteous world order,' reflecting closer ties between North Korea and Russia.

North Korean forces have been actively engaged in this mission since late 2024, as part of Pyongyang's support for Moscow's territorial recovery endeavors.