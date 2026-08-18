Major Crackdown: Over 200 Terror Operatives Apprehended
Indian authorities arrested over 200 individuals connected to Pakistani terror activities, successfully preventing planned attacks around India's Independence Day. This significant operation was announced by Home Minister Amit Shah, marking one of the largest anti-terrorism efforts in recent years.
In a significant move to ensure national security, Indian authorities have arrested over 200 individuals with links to Pakistani terror networks. This operation was aimed at preventing subversive activities as the nation celebrated its Independence Day.
Home Minister Amit Shah announced the arrests on Monday, highlighting the successful thwarting of potential attacks. This crackdown is reportedly one of the largest of its kind in recent years.
Security agencies have intensified their operations, reflecting India's ongoing commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining public safety.
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