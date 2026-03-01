Royal Enfield Rides High with 11% Sales Surge in February
Royal Enfield reported an 11% increase in sales for February with 1,00,905 units sold, marking a continued demand surge. Domestic sales jumped by 13%, whereas exports dipped slightly by 2%. The company plans to increase production capacity at its Cheyyar site to meet future demand.
Royal Enfield, a leading motorcycle manufacturer, announced an 11% rise in sales for February, totaling 1,00,905 units, up from 90,670 in February 2025. This growth reflects robust demand both domestically and globally.
Domestic sales saw a remarkable 13% increase, while exports experienced a slight 2% decline. Despite the export dip, the overall growth trend remains strong, indicating sustained market interest.
To accommodate this increasing demand, Royal Enfield plans to expand its production capacity at the Cheyyar facility in Tamil Nadu, aiming to raise annual output to 20 lakh units within 18 months, up from the current 14.6 lakh units.
