Basmati Exporters Face Turmoil Amid Conflict
Rice exporters in Haryana face shipment disruptions to Iran and Afghanistan due to US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The conflict impacts the market, delays payments, and causes a fall in basmati prices. Iran is a major importer, and the future impacts depend on the conflict's duration.
Rice exporters across Haryana are encountering significant disruptions in payments and shipments as a result of recent U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran.
The situation has caused delays for shipments bound for Iran and Afghanistan, notably through Iran's Bandar Abbas port, leading to unrest among exporters who fear market instability and payment delays.
With Iran being one of India's largest basmati rice markets, the ongoing conflict threatens a major economic impact on India's rice export industry, with prices already experiencing a downturn.
