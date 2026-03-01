Basmati Exporters Face Turmoil Amid Conflict

Rice exporters across Haryana are encountering significant disruptions in payments and shipments as a result of recent U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran.

The situation has caused delays for shipments bound for Iran and Afghanistan, notably through Iran's Bandar Abbas port, leading to unrest among exporters who fear market instability and payment delays.

With Iran being one of India's largest basmati rice markets, the ongoing conflict threatens a major economic impact on India's rice export industry, with prices already experiencing a downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)