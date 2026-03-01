Left Menu

Basmati Exporters Face Turmoil Amid Conflict

Rice exporters in Haryana face shipment disruptions to Iran and Afghanistan due to US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The conflict impacts the market, delays payments, and causes a fall in basmati prices. Iran is a major importer, and the future impacts depend on the conflict's duration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:36 IST
Basmati Exporters Face Turmoil Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rice exporters across Haryana are encountering significant disruptions in payments and shipments as a result of recent U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran.

The situation has caused delays for shipments bound for Iran and Afghanistan, notably through Iran's Bandar Abbas port, leading to unrest among exporters who fear market instability and payment delays.

With Iran being one of India's largest basmati rice markets, the ongoing conflict threatens a major economic impact on India's rice export industry, with prices already experiencing a downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

 India
2
Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

 Global
4
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026