Escalating Tensions: Protests Turn Deadly in Pakistan Following Strikes on Iran
At least nine protesters were killed in Karachi, Pakistan, as they breached the U.S. consulate wall following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Protests erupted in major Pakistani cities, with large gatherings chanting anti-U.S. slogans. Tensions have escalated, prompting heightened security at Western diplomatic missions.
At least nine protesters lost their lives when they breached the U.S. consulate wall in Karachi, Pakistan, following news of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Chants of 'Death to Israel, death to America' echoed as violence erupted. In Iraq, pro-Iranian protesters clashed with police outside Baghdad's Green Zone, where the U.S. embassy stands. Karachi's protesters, primarily from the Shi'ite Muslim community, initiated the breach of security, leading to deadly confrontations with police and security personnel.
Amidst the chaos, police utilized tear gas to disperse crowds in Baghdad and Karachi. Pakistan's Interior Minister urged peaceful demonstrations, stating that all Pakistanis feel Iran's grief. As diplomatic missions heighten security protocols, investigations are ordered to identify the culprits responsible for the escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
