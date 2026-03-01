Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Protests Turn Deadly in Pakistan Following Strikes on Iran

At least nine protesters were killed in Karachi, Pakistan, as they breached the U.S. consulate wall following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Protests erupted in major Pakistani cities, with large gatherings chanting anti-U.S. slogans. Tensions have escalated, prompting heightened security at Western diplomatic missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:36 IST
Escalating Tensions: Protests Turn Deadly in Pakistan Following Strikes on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least nine protesters lost their lives when they breached the U.S. consulate wall in Karachi, Pakistan, following news of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Chants of 'Death to Israel, death to America' echoed as violence erupted. In Iraq, pro-Iranian protesters clashed with police outside Baghdad's Green Zone, where the U.S. embassy stands. Karachi's protesters, primarily from the Shi'ite Muslim community, initiated the breach of security, leading to deadly confrontations with police and security personnel.

Amidst the chaos, police utilized tear gas to disperse crowds in Baghdad and Karachi. Pakistan's Interior Minister urged peaceful demonstrations, stating that all Pakistanis feel Iran's grief. As diplomatic missions heighten security protocols, investigations are ordered to identify the culprits responsible for the escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20 World Cup in Kolkata.

India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Super Eights match of T20...

 Global
2
PM Modi slams DMK, alleges it steals from 'poor, youth, farmers; such corrupt govt has no moral right to continue.'

PM Modi slams DMK, alleges it steals from 'poor, youth, farmers; such corrup...

 India
3
Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

 India
4
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.

'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026