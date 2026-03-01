IEA Monitors Middle East for Energy Market Impact

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is maintaining a vigilant eye on the unfolding events in the Middle East, with potential ramifications for the global oil and gas markets at the forefront of its concern.

IEA Director Fatih Birol assured that market supplies have been stable so far. He highlighted ongoing communication with major regional producers and IEA government representatives to assess the situation's impact on trade flows.

Birol's comments underscore the importance of international cooperation in managing global energy resources amidst geopolitical tensions.