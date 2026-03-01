Narendra Modi Unveils Transformative Projects for Tamil Nadu's Future

In a significant move towards India's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to the advancement of Tamil Nadu. Speaking on Sunday, he linked the state's progress to the broader goal of a developed nation by 2047.

Modi inaugurated infrastructure projects totaling over Rs 4,400 crore. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's historical significance, planning to elevate sites like Adichanallur to global heritage standards. Ecotourism initiatives around Lake Pulicat and Podhigai Malai promise job creation and ecosystem preservation.

The Prime Minister praised advances in Tamil Nadu's railway systems, noting a nine-fold increase in railway budget allocation since 2014, complemented by the introduction of Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. He also laid foundation stones for critical highway expansions and FM transmitter installations to enhance Tamil Nadu's connectivity and broadcasting reach.

