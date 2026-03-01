Left Menu

Narendra Modi Unveils Transformative Projects for Tamil Nadu's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the Centre's commitment to developing Tamil Nadu as integral to India's progress. He inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,400 crore and highlighted the state's pivotal role in national development by 2047. Initiatives included ecotourism, enhanced railways, and broadcasting expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 17:36 IST
In a significant move towards India's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to the advancement of Tamil Nadu. Speaking on Sunday, he linked the state's progress to the broader goal of a developed nation by 2047.

Modi inaugurated infrastructure projects totaling over Rs 4,400 crore. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's historical significance, planning to elevate sites like Adichanallur to global heritage standards. Ecotourism initiatives around Lake Pulicat and Podhigai Malai promise job creation and ecosystem preservation.

The Prime Minister praised advances in Tamil Nadu's railway systems, noting a nine-fold increase in railway budget allocation since 2014, complemented by the introduction of Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. He also laid foundation stones for critical highway expansions and FM transmitter installations to enhance Tamil Nadu's connectivity and broadcasting reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

