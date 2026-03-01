Real Estate Giants Surge with Record Sales Bookings Amidst Luxury Home Demand

India's top real estate developers have reported a massive increase in sales bookings, amounting to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. This surge is largely attributed to a robust demand for premium and luxury homes as the economy rebounds.

Leading the charge is Godrej Properties, with sales bookings of Rs 24,008 crore, followed closely by Prestige Estates Projects and DLF Ltd. The top five companies alone accounted for 63% of all pre-sales during this period.

Despite a decline in housing sales volume, the value has risen due to post-pandemic price appreciation and a preference for established brands. This trend underscores the growing consumer focus on financial robustness and reliability in the real estate sector.