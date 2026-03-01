Bharti Airtel Partners with Google for AI-Enabled Spam Protection

Bharti Airtel is enhancing customer security by deploying an AI-enabled spam protection tool in collaboration with Google on its messaging platform. This strategic move is designed to protect users from digital fraud and spam messages.

The partnership combines Airtel's network intelligence with Google's Rich Communications Services (RCS) platform, offering users a secure messaging experience. The AI-driven tools used by Airtel have already blocked a staggering number of spam calls and messages, significantly cutting down financial losses.

Executives from both companies emphasize the importance of this collaboration for further safeguarding messaging services and call on other applications to implement similar protective measures, fostering safer and more reliable communication channels globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)