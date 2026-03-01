Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Partners with Google for AI-Enabled Spam Protection

In collaboration with Google, Bharti Airtel will implement AI-driven spam protection within Google's messaging platform. This initiative aims to safeguard customers from digital fraud, significantly reducing spam messages and financial losses. Airtel is urging other internet-based apps to join the fight against spam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:03 IST
Bharti Airtel Partners with Google for AI-Enabled Spam Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel is enhancing customer security by deploying an AI-enabled spam protection tool in collaboration with Google on its messaging platform. This strategic move is designed to protect users from digital fraud and spam messages.

The partnership combines Airtel's network intelligence with Google's Rich Communications Services (RCS) platform, offering users a secure messaging experience. The AI-driven tools used by Airtel have already blocked a staggering number of spam calls and messages, significantly cutting down financial losses.

Executives from both companies emphasize the importance of this collaboration for further safeguarding messaging services and call on other applications to implement similar protective measures, fostering safer and more reliable communication channels globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tens...

 India
3
Tata Motors' Remarkable Surge in Commercial Vehicle Sales

Tata Motors' Remarkable Surge in Commercial Vehicle Sales

 India
4
Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police

Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026