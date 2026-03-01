Bharti Airtel Partners with Google for AI-Enabled Spam Protection
In collaboration with Google, Bharti Airtel will implement AI-driven spam protection within Google's messaging platform. This initiative aims to safeguard customers from digital fraud, significantly reducing spam messages and financial losses. Airtel is urging other internet-based apps to join the fight against spam.
- Country:
- India
Bharti Airtel is enhancing customer security by deploying an AI-enabled spam protection tool in collaboration with Google on its messaging platform. This strategic move is designed to protect users from digital fraud and spam messages.
The partnership combines Airtel's network intelligence with Google's Rich Communications Services (RCS) platform, offering users a secure messaging experience. The AI-driven tools used by Airtel have already blocked a staggering number of spam calls and messages, significantly cutting down financial losses.
Executives from both companies emphasize the importance of this collaboration for further safeguarding messaging services and call on other applications to implement similar protective measures, fostering safer and more reliable communication channels globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airtel and Google Join Forces to Combat Spam Messaging
Kerala High Court Stays Government Messaging Amidst Privacy Concerns
Delhi Police Crackdown on Digital Fraud: Three Arrested for Duping Elderly Woman
RBI Calls for Unified Efforts to Combat Digital Fraud
Kremlin says the Telegram messaging app has violated the law many times