Global Outcry: Protests Erupt After Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In Uttar Pradesh, numerous districts, including the state capital Lucknow, became the epicenter of protests on Sunday following the news of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in a joint US-Israeli airstrike.

Demonstrators gathered at several landmarks such as Lucknow's Chhota Imambara, expressing outrage over what they termed a 'cowardly' attack. The protests were marked by placards bearing anti-US and Israeli slogans, with participants mourning Khamenei's death as a significant blow to humanity and a silencing of a powerful voice for rights.

Amidst the protests, the All India Shia Personal Law Board, along with Shia religious leaders like Maulana Kalbe Jawad, planned additional demonstrations. As the unrest spread across regions like Aligarh and Muzaffarnagar, demands for a firm political stance from India were voiced, condemning the military action as a grave threat to world peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)