Left Menu

Global Outcry: Protests Erupt After Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Protests erupted across Uttar Pradesh as news spread of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in a joint US-Israeli attack. The demonstrators condemned the act, with Shia leaders highlighting the loss of a key figure in the fight against imperialism. The protests also included demands for assurance of safety for Indians abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:05 IST
Global Outcry: Protests Erupt After Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, numerous districts, including the state capital Lucknow, became the epicenter of protests on Sunday following the news of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death in a joint US-Israeli airstrike.

Demonstrators gathered at several landmarks such as Lucknow's Chhota Imambara, expressing outrage over what they termed a 'cowardly' attack. The protests were marked by placards bearing anti-US and Israeli slogans, with participants mourning Khamenei's death as a significant blow to humanity and a silencing of a powerful voice for rights.

Amidst the protests, the All India Shia Personal Law Board, along with Shia religious leaders like Maulana Kalbe Jawad, planned additional demonstrations. As the unrest spread across regions like Aligarh and Muzaffarnagar, demands for a firm political stance from India were voiced, condemning the military action as a grave threat to world peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

Zimbabwe Cricket Team's Travel Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

Shockwaves in Dubai: Drones, Missiles, and a New Reality

 Global
3
Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest

 India
4
Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026