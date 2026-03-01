Left Menu

Empowering OBCs: Haryana CM's Call for Change in Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rallied OBC support in Punjab ahead of elections, criticizing rival parties for neglecting the community. Saini, appealing for BJP leadership, highlighted challenges like unemployment and drug abuse. Emphasizing the community's potential, he praised efforts in humanitarian service and lauded PM Modi's empowerment initiatives.

Updated: 01-03-2026 19:05 IST
In a strategic move ahead of Punjab's upcoming state elections, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a strong appeal to the OBC community, accusing rival political parties of neglecting them after elections. Speaking at a 'Saini Samaj' event in Gurdaspur, Saini criticized Punjab's ruling parties, AAP and Congress, for sidelining OBC interests, promising his party's dedication to significant changes if elected.

Saini, a prominent BJP leader from the OBC community, underscored the challenges Punjab faces, including unemployment, drug abuse, and crime. He called for a political shift to address these issues, urging the OBCs to assert their 31 percent population influence in the state. Highlighting their role in humanitarian services, he lauded the community's resilience and contributions to Punjab's social fabric.

The event also saw Saini acknowledge the work of the Saini community in times of crisis, like during Punjab's floods, and praised Nek Chand Saini's artistic legacy in Chandigarh. Saini expressed confidence in the BJP's promises, pointing to fulfilled commitments in Haryana, including social welfare schemes and agricultural benefits. Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma and Akhil Bharatiya Saini Sabha chief Dilbag Singh Saini attended the gathering.

