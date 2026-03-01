Mystical Relics: Buddhism's Enigmatic Treasures

In Southern California's Wei Mountain Temple, Katherine Nguyen joins fellow believers before relics believed to belong to Buddha himself. The temple's dazzling collection of tooth and bone relics, displayed each Lunar New Year, offers a spiritual connection for many worshippers.

The significance of these relics transcends their physical form, with Buddhist doctrine viewing them as embodiments of spiritual blessings. These articles, largely bones and teeth, supposedly from the Buddha and his disciples, are treated with reverence, often seen as possessing supernatural qualities such as the ability to multiply.

Despite allegations of inauthenticity surrounding some relics, the faithful continue to reverence them. Figures like Venerable Master Hsing Yun, who avoid placing heavy emphasis on relics, urge followers to focus on integrating Buddhist principles into daily life. However, the mysterious allure of these artifacts remains a potent source of inspiration within Buddhist communities worldwide.

