Left Menu

Mystical Relics: Buddhism's Enigmatic Treasures

At the Wei Mountain Temple in Rosemead, California, Buddhist relics are venerated as living sources of blessings. These relics, including teeth and bones believed to belong to the Buddha, are showcased during the Lunar New Year. Despite skepticism about their authenticity, they inspire faith and are revered globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rosemead | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:04 IST
Mystical Relics: Buddhism's Enigmatic Treasures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In Southern California's Wei Mountain Temple, Katherine Nguyen joins fellow believers before relics believed to belong to Buddha himself. The temple's dazzling collection of tooth and bone relics, displayed each Lunar New Year, offers a spiritual connection for many worshippers.

The significance of these relics transcends their physical form, with Buddhist doctrine viewing them as embodiments of spiritual blessings. These articles, largely bones and teeth, supposedly from the Buddha and his disciples, are treated with reverence, often seen as possessing supernatural qualities such as the ability to multiply.

Despite allegations of inauthenticity surrounding some relics, the faithful continue to reverence them. Figures like Venerable Master Hsing Yun, who avoid placing heavy emphasis on relics, urge followers to focus on integrating Buddhist principles into daily life. However, the mysterious allure of these artifacts remains a potent source of inspiration within Buddhist communities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Blast in Nagpur Factory Claims 18 Lives

 India
2
Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

Nadda Calls for Change: BJP Promises New Dawn for West Bengal

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Unite for Peace Amid Global Tensions

 India
4
Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

Middle East Tensions Impact Global Markets Amid Power Struggle in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026