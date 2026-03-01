Crisis Response: Modi Leads CCS Meeting Amid Iran Tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in Delhi amid rising tensions following an attack on Iran by the U.S. and Israel. Government sources confirm the meeting is scheduled for Sunday night upon Modi's return from his two-day state tour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to convene a crucial meeting with the Cabinet Committee on Security in Delhi on Sunday night. Government sources reveal this development comes in response to tensions following a recent attack on Iran by the United States and Israel.
Upon concluding a two-day tour across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, Modi is expected to land back in the capital at approximately 9:30 PM. The meeting is seen as a pivotal moment to address the escalating geopolitical situation.
Officials indicate that the CCS meeting will focus on assessing the implications of the attack and formulating India's strategic response in the rapidly evolving international landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
