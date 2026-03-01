Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Precious metals are set for a turbulent week as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East drive investors toward gold and silver. Markets are watching closely after President Trump's announcement of major operations in Iran following Israeli strikes.

The death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has intensified retaliatory actions against U.S. and Israeli targets, creating volatility in global risk sentiment. Analysts highlight that the duration of the conflict will heavily impact future price movements for these metals.

Amidst this, economic indicators and U.S. employment data are also awaited, as traders recalibrate strategies. Silver and gold futures have already seen substantial increases, further fueled by macroeconomic uncertainties. Additionally, geopolitical developments may cause significant market shifts if tensions ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)