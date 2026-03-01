Left Menu

Israel's State Aircraft 'Wing of Zion' Parked in Berlin Amid Regional Tensions

Israel's official government aircraft, the 'Wing of Zion', has been flown to Germany for safety following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Boeing 767 landed in Berlin after circling the Mediterranean. The move underscores escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Israel has relocated its official government aircraft, the 'Wing of Zion', to Berlin for security reasons, according to German government sources. This move comes in the aftermath of U.S. and Israeli strikes that have led to the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, intensifying regional tensions.

The aircraft, a specially equipped Boeing 767 designed for government use, left Israel early Saturday afternoon. After circling over the Mediterranean, it proceeded to Germany, landing at Berlin's airport in the evening. The flight was pre-registered with only crew members on board, the sources confirmed.

Flight data obtained from Flightradar24 indicated the aircraft's journey, highlighting Israel's proactive measures amid growing security concerns. The incident marks a significant moment in the already volatile geopolitical landscape of the region.

