Sukhbir Singh Badal Pledges Skill University and Economic Reforms in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced a transformative agenda for Punjab ahead of the 2027 elections, promising to establish a world-class skill university if his party wins. Addressing a gathering, he dedicated this initiative to boosting youth employability with an industry-led training model.

Badal criticized the current Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, accusing them of 'tax terrorism' against the trading community, with frequent GST raids and penalties. In response, he vowed to reintroduce the Rahat scheme, providing a one-time tax solution to relieve traders.

Further promises include interest-free loans for aspiring entrepreneurs, tubewell connections for farmers, and enhanced welfare programs. Badal urged Punjabis to support the SAD's vision for economic reform and relief, contrasting his party's loyalty with the ruling parties.

