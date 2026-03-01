Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Pledges Skill University and Economic Reforms in Punjab

Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD president, promises to establish a skill university in Punjab post-2027 elections and to battle tax issues affecting traders. Initiatives for youths, farmers, and the weaker sections are also planned. He criticizes the Aam Aadmi Party for 'tax terrorism' and calls for public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samrala | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:14 IST
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced a transformative agenda for Punjab ahead of the 2027 elections, promising to establish a world-class skill university if his party wins. Addressing a gathering, he dedicated this initiative to boosting youth employability with an industry-led training model.

Badal criticized the current Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, accusing them of 'tax terrorism' against the trading community, with frequent GST raids and penalties. In response, he vowed to reintroduce the Rahat scheme, providing a one-time tax solution to relieve traders.

Further promises include interest-free loans for aspiring entrepreneurs, tubewell connections for farmers, and enhanced welfare programs. Badal urged Punjabis to support the SAD's vision for economic reform and relief, contrasting his party's loyalty with the ruling parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

