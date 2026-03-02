Left Menu

Bajaj Auto's Sales Surge: A February to Remember

Bajaj Auto Ltd reported a significant increase in total sales for February, with a 27% rise compared to last year. Domestic and export sales of both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles saw substantial growth, highlighting the company's robust performance in both local and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:57 IST
Bajaj Auto's Sales Surge: A February to Remember
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto Ltd marked an impressive 27% increase in total sales for February, reaching 4,48,259 units compared to 3,52,071 units in the previous year. This boost was reflected across both domestic and export markets.

The company's domestic sales hit 2,32,581 units last month, demonstrating a 27% growth from the 1,83,415 units reported in February of the previous year. Notably, two-wheeler sales in the domestic market jumped by 27% to 1,86,164 units.

Similarly, exports of two-wheelers grew by 26%, with a total of 1,93,757 units shipped last month. The commercial vehicle segment also showed strength, reporting a 30% increase in total sales, highlighting Bajaj Auto Ltd's strong position in both the domestic and international arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Heritage: Discover Delhi Aboard India's First Electric Double-Decker

Electric Heritage: Discover Delhi Aboard India's First Electric Double-Decke...

 India
2
Arunachal's New Policing Era: Strengthening Security Through Technology

Arunachal's New Policing Era: Strengthening Security Through Technology

 India
3
Shanghai Stocks Surge Amid Geopolitical Turmoil

Shanghai Stocks Surge Amid Geopolitical Turmoil

 Global
4
Karnataka CM Assures Support for Kannadigas Amidst Middle East Tensions

Karnataka CM Assures Support for Kannadigas Amidst Middle East Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026