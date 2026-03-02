Bajaj Auto's Sales Surge: A February to Remember

Bajaj Auto Ltd marked an impressive 27% increase in total sales for February, reaching 4,48,259 units compared to 3,52,071 units in the previous year. This boost was reflected across both domestic and export markets.

The company's domestic sales hit 2,32,581 units last month, demonstrating a 27% growth from the 1,83,415 units reported in February of the previous year. Notably, two-wheeler sales in the domestic market jumped by 27% to 1,86,164 units.

Similarly, exports of two-wheelers grew by 26%, with a total of 1,93,757 units shipped last month. The commercial vehicle segment also showed strength, reporting a 30% increase in total sales, highlighting Bajaj Auto Ltd's strong position in both the domestic and international arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)