Airline Havoc: Middle East Tensions Cause Travel Chaos and Surge in Oil Prices

Airline shares took a nosedive on Monday, with Cathay Pacific and Qantas Airways seeing significant declines as the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, disrupting travel and hiking oil prices.

The aviation industry faced chaos, with key Middle Eastern hubs like Dubai and Doha closed, stranding numerous passengers globally. Oil prices surged, exacerbating the financial strain on carriers as they adjusted routes to circumvent conflict zones.

Passengers were left in the lurch, scrambling for information amid flight cancellations. Qatar Airways flyers at Sydney Airport had to seek alternate routes and faced communication lapses from the airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)