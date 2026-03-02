ABB India Divests Robotics Arm in Mega Deal
ABB India announced the transfer of its robotics business to ABB Robotics India for Rs 1,568.20 crore via a slump sale. The move comes following shareholder approval and will be executed by March 1, 2026. This strategic decision aims to streamline operations and focus on core business areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:40 IST
- Country:
- India
ABB India is set to divest its robotics business, transferring it to subsidiary ABB Robotics India, in a transaction valued at Rs 1,568.20 crore.
This strategic decision was greenlighted by the board and approved by shareholders, marking a significant shift in the company's business strategy.
The business transfer agreement is scheduled for execution by March 1, 2026, ensuring alignment with the company's broader operational goals.