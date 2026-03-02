Left Menu

India and Canada Forge Uranium Supply Alliance

India and Canada have signed a landmark agreement for the supply of uranium and are working towards finalizing a comprehensive economic partnership. Discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Canadian counterpart Mark Carney also focused on West Asian security, defense collaboration, and counterterrorism efforts to enhance global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:40 IST
India and Canada Forge Uranium Supply Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Canada have inked a pivotal agreement establishing cooperation in uranium supply, a move set to enhance their economic ties and energy capabilities. The accord, discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, also addresses the advancement of small modular reactors and advanced reactors in the civil nuclear energy sector.

The meeting underscored the pressing security situation in West Asia, with Modi emphasizing India's commitment to resolving disputes through diplomacy. 'We support the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy and work to ensure the safety of Indian citizens,' Modi stated in his media briefing.

Furthermore, the discussions led to advancements in defense industry collaboration, maritime domain awareness, and a concerted stance against terrorism and radicalization. Both sides aim to transform their democratic values and shared vision into a progressive partnership, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare as U.S. and Israel Strikes Escalate Iran Conflict

Tensions Flare as U.S. and Israel Strikes Escalate Iran Conflict

 Global
2
IAEA: No Indication of Damage to Iranian Nuclear Sites

IAEA: No Indication of Damage to Iranian Nuclear Sites

 Austria
3
Carlsberg and Liverpool FC: Breaking Barriers with Sign Language

Carlsberg and Liverpool FC: Breaking Barriers with Sign Language

 Denmark
4
France Criticizes Unilateral Moves in Iran

France Criticizes Unilateral Moves in Iran

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026