India and Canada Forge Uranium Supply Alliance

India and Canada have inked a pivotal agreement establishing cooperation in uranium supply, a move set to enhance their economic ties and energy capabilities. The accord, discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, also addresses the advancement of small modular reactors and advanced reactors in the civil nuclear energy sector.

The meeting underscored the pressing security situation in West Asia, with Modi emphasizing India's commitment to resolving disputes through diplomacy. 'We support the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy and work to ensure the safety of Indian citizens,' Modi stated in his media briefing.

Furthermore, the discussions led to advancements in defense industry collaboration, maritime domain awareness, and a concerted stance against terrorism and radicalization. Both sides aim to transform their democratic values and shared vision into a progressive partnership, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.

