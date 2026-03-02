Left Menu

IAEA: No Indication of Damage to Iranian Nuclear Sites

The International Atomic Energy Agency reports no evidence that recent Israeli and U.S. attacks have damaged Iranian nuclear facilities. However, efforts to communicate with Iran's nuclear authorities have been unsuccessful, stated Rafael Grossi to the agency's Board of Governors.

Updated: 02-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:26 IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stated that recent Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran have not affected any nuclear sites, according to their assessments.

Despite these findings, the IAEA is currently unable to establish communication with Iran's nuclear authorities, a concern highlighted by its chief, Rafael Grossi.

Grossi informed the 35-nation Board of Governors about the ongoing communication efforts with Iran, noting the absence of any response from Iranian nuclear regulatory bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

