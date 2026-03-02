Left Menu

Qatar Thwarts Iranian Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure

Qatar has successfully intercepted Iranian attacks aimed at civilian infrastructure, including the international airport. The Qatari foreign ministry spokesman emphasized that such actions could not go unanswered, and stated that Qatar is currently not engaging with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:18 IST
Qatar Thwarts Iranian Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Qatar has managed to intercept Iranian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including the country's international airport, according to a statement by the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson to CNN.

The spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, highlighted that such aggressive actions cannot remain unanswered, stressing the importance of a firm response.

Furthermore, Al Ansari confirmed that Qatar has no current engagements or diplomatic interactions with Iran, signaling a continued tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Ras Tanura Refinery Faces Renewed Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Ras Tanura Refinery Faces Renewed Attacks

 Global
2
Goa BJP Prepares for Budget Unveiling in Legislative Assembly

Goa BJP Prepares for Budget Unveiling in Legislative Assembly

 India
3
Aryna Sabalenka Engaged to CEO Georgios Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka Engaged to CEO Georgios Frangulis

 Global
4
Mysterious Submarine Assault Off Sri Lanka's Coast Leaves 101 Missing

Mysterious Submarine Assault Off Sri Lanka's Coast Leaves 101 Missing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026