Qatar Thwarts Iranian Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure
Qatar has successfully intercepted Iranian attacks aimed at civilian infrastructure, including the international airport. The Qatari foreign ministry spokesman emphasized that such actions could not go unanswered, and stated that Qatar is currently not engaging with Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:18 IST
In a recent development, Qatar has managed to intercept Iranian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including the country's international airport, according to a statement by the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson to CNN.
The spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, highlighted that such aggressive actions cannot remain unanswered, stressing the importance of a firm response.
Furthermore, Al Ansari confirmed that Qatar has no current engagements or diplomatic interactions with Iran, signaling a continued tension in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
