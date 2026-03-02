Qatar Thwarts Iranian Attacks on Civilian Infrastructure

In a recent development, Qatar has managed to intercept Iranian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including the country's international airport, according to a statement by the Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson to CNN.

The spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, highlighted that such aggressive actions cannot remain unanswered, stressing the importance of a firm response.

Furthermore, Al Ansari confirmed that Qatar has no current engagements or diplomatic interactions with Iran, signaling a continued tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)