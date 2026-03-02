Evacuation and Alert: Suspicious Object Causes Stir at Paphos Airport

A passenger terminal at Paphos Airport in Cyprus was evacuated on Monday due to a suspicious object detected on the radar, as reported by the Cyprus state broadcaster.

The Paphos Airport, located on Cyprus's western coast, lies within the territory of the Republic of Cyprus. It is approximately 60 kilometers from Britain's RAF Akrotiri, recently targeted by an unmanned drone.

The alert led to sirens blaring at the British base just after midday, prompting aircraft to take off in response. The incident underscores regional security concerns following the drone attack.

