Evacuation and Alert: Suspicious Object Causes Stir at Paphos Airport

A possible security threat led to the evacuation of Paphos Airport in Cyprus after a suspicious object was detected on radars. The incident occurred within the Republic of Cyprus, not far from the British RAF Akrotiri, which had experienced a drone strike the previous night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

A passenger terminal at Paphos Airport in Cyprus was evacuated on Monday due to a suspicious object detected on the radar, as reported by the Cyprus state broadcaster.

The Paphos Airport, located on Cyprus's western coast, lies within the territory of the Republic of Cyprus. It is approximately 60 kilometers from Britain's RAF Akrotiri, recently targeted by an unmanned drone.

The alert led to sirens blaring at the British base just after midday, prompting aircraft to take off in response. The incident underscores regional security concerns following the drone attack.

Candlelight Protest in Vijayawada: Condemning the Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader

