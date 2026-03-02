Left Menu

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata reported handling 6.193 million metric tonnes of cargo in February, marking a 2.31% growth from last year. With 64.026 MMT handled during April 2025-February 2026, the port has already surpassed the previous financial year's total. Container traffic also hit record levels.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Sets New Cargo Handling Record
Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata achieved significant growth, handling 6.193 million metric tonnes of cargo in February, a 2.31% increase from the previous year, according to a statement from the port. The total cargo handled from April 2025 to February 2026 was 64.026 MMT, surpassing last fiscal year's total with a month to spare.

The increased cargo traffic was attributed to enhanced operational efficiency and better coordination with stakeholders in the maritime trade ecosystem. Chairman Rathendra Raman emphasized the port's commitment to improving efficiency and strengthening logistics connectivity to support India's port-led development strategy.

The port is facing challenges, however, particularly with potential disruptions to trade caused by tensions in West Asia, making March a critical period. Despite this, the port recorded the highest-ever container traffic, with 874,360 TEUs handled, surpassing the previous record from FY20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

