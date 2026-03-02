Left Menu

Rumen Radev's Progressive Bulgaria Aims to Reshape Politics

Former President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria has launched a political coalition named Progressive Bulgaria to contest the parliamentary elections. Radev's alliance is anticipated to secure a significant portion of the vote, addressing public demands to dismantle corruption and pursue political stability amid ongoing government crises.

Former Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has unveiled a new political coalition, Progressive Bulgaria, set to compete in the upcoming parliamentary elections on April 19. This marks the eighth election in seven years for the country, indicative of its ongoing political turmoil.

Radev, a popular figure in Bulgarian politics, resigned from his presidential duties early this year but continues to wield significant influence. Polls suggest that his coalition, composed of several left-leaning parties, could garner over 30% of the vote, reflecting public dissatisfaction with the current political landscape.

The establishment of Progressive Bulgaria comes in the wake of the government's resignation after mass protests against corruption and ineffective governance. Radev's coalition aims to address these concerns by promoting a clean and transparent political model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

