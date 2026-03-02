Shivraj Singh Chouhan Blames TMC for Bengal's Plight

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a vehement criticism against the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, accusing its policies of escalating violence and insecurity across the state. In a statement to ANI, Chouhan alleged that several 'Sheikh Shahjahans' within the TMC were undermining women's respect, emphasizing the necessity for their protection, stating that the BJP aims to ensure this security.

Chouhan further condemned TMC's approach toward infiltration and appeasement, attributing these policies to the state's ongoing unrest. 'TMC's policy on infiltrators and appeasement is the reason behind violence in Bengal. Permission is required to celebrate Hindu festivals here. The TMC government should be ashamed,' Chouhan remarked.

Amid the political tussle between BJP and TMC, Chouhan also accused the TMC of encouraging 'goons' due to appeasement politics, suggesting that Bengal will no longer endure such conduct. Earlier, he lambasted the TMC for alleged misrule and corruption, claiming that Bengal's populace is 'suffering,' highlighting issues of corruption, injustice to women, and resource exploitation as catalysts for the desire for change, advocating for a transformative campaign dubbed 'Parivartan Yatra.'

(With inputs from agencies.)