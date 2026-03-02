Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for Warmer March 2026 Amid Heat Wave Predictions

Himachal Pradesh is set to face a warmer-than-usual March in 2026, as both minimum and maximum temperatures are predicted to stay above average alongside below-normal rainfall. Meteorologist Sandeep Kumar Sharma from the Shimla Meteorological Centre highlighted the palpable effects of the upcoming heat wave.

Temperature forecasts for March indicate warmer days and unusually mild nights, with a 55 to 75 percent likelihood of above-normal minimum temperatures. This weather pattern is projected to impact natural water sources, given the anticipated decline in rainfall across most areas of the state.

Despite the expectation of normal heat wave days, the temperatures will remain high, potentially increasing by 10 to 20 percent in mid-mountainous and lower regions. Isolated areas in Kinnaur, Shimla, and Sirmaur might receive normal rainfall even as the rest of the state stays dry. Light rain or snow is forecasted for high hills on March 7 and 8, but overall dry weather will persist until March 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)