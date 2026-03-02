Left Menu

IndiGo's Humanitarian Flights Amidst Middle East Crisis

IndiGo is set to conduct 10 special flights from Jeddah to various Indian cities on March 3 to rescue passengers stranded due to ongoing Middle East tensions. The civil aviation ministry emphasized monitoring the region's airspace conditions closely to ensure the safety of international operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:40 IST
IndiGo's Humanitarian Flights Amidst Middle East Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo has announced plans to conduct 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to multiple Indian cities on March 3, 2026. These operations aim to rescue passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

The civil aviation ministry is actively monitoring the airspace situation in the region, acknowledging its potential impact on international flight routes.

IndiGo, in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, is working to facilitate the safe return of these passengers, depending on the necessary approvals and current airspace conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Timely Response Averts Catastrophe in Palghar's Oleum Gas Leak

Timely Response Averts Catastrophe in Palghar's Oleum Gas Leak

 India
2
Punjab Congress President Criticizes BJP's Political Symbolism

Punjab Congress President Criticizes BJP's Political Symbolism

 India
3
Transforming ITIs: Enhancing Vocational Training with Mandatory On-the-Job Experience

Transforming ITIs: Enhancing Vocational Training with Mandatory On-the-Job E...

 India
4
Erdogan Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East Turmoil

Erdogan Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East Turmoil

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026