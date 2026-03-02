IndiGo's Humanitarian Flights Amidst Middle East Crisis

IndiGo has announced plans to conduct 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to multiple Indian cities on March 3, 2026. These operations aim to rescue passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

The civil aviation ministry is actively monitoring the airspace situation in the region, acknowledging its potential impact on international flight routes.

IndiGo, in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, is working to facilitate the safe return of these passengers, depending on the necessary approvals and current airspace conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)