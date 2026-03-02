IndiGo's Humanitarian Flights Amidst Middle East Crisis
IndiGo is set to conduct 10 special flights from Jeddah to various Indian cities on March 3 to rescue passengers stranded due to ongoing Middle East tensions. The civil aviation ministry emphasized monitoring the region's airspace conditions closely to ensure the safety of international operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
IndiGo has announced plans to conduct 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to multiple Indian cities on March 3, 2026. These operations aim to rescue passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.
The civil aviation ministry is actively monitoring the airspace situation in the region, acknowledging its potential impact on international flight routes.
IndiGo, in coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, is working to facilitate the safe return of these passengers, depending on the necessary approvals and current airspace conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India, Canada launch negotiations for free trade agreement: Commerce Ministry.
Ministry Reviews Geopolitical Risks to Trade, Moves to Safeguard India’s EXIM Supply Chains
Kuwait's Defence Ministry says 'several' US warplanes have crashed in country, all crew survived, reports AP.
DCCI Challenges Ministry's Directive on Usage of 'India' in Naming Rights
At least 31 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon after Hezbollah attack, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, reports AP.