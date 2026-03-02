SWR Reports Robust Revenue Surge in 2025-26, Driven by Freight and Passenger Growth

The South Western Railway (SWR) declared a remarkable 14.31% growth in gross revenue for the fiscal year 2025-26 up to February, reaching an impressive Rs 8,550 crore. This increase highlights the railway's strong financial and operational performance, which was principally driven by significant expansions in both freight and passenger revenues.

According to the SWR, freight revenue proved to be the leading contributor, rising to Rs 4,876 crore and showing a substantial growth of 18.27%. Passenger revenue also surged to Rs 3,154 crore, marking a 9.25% increase. This trend continued into February 2026, where SWR's gross revenue for the month hit Rs 780 crore, reflecting a 7.25% growth from the previous year.

The reported freight performance was particularly robust, with SWR loading 47.5 million tonnes of originating freight, a 17% increase from the previous year. Key commodities like iron ore, steel, and coal showed noteworthy growth, bolstering the SWR's outstanding financial outcomes.