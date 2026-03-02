Tragic Accident on Kanpur-Sagar Highway: Two Lives Lost

An evening ride turned fatal for two men in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district when a grit-laden dumper truck rammed into their motorcycle.

The victims, identified as Munna Kushwaha and his cousin Antaram from Madhya Pradesh, were returning from Makbarai village when the tragic incident occurred, Police reported.

Neither of the men were wearing helmets at the time of the accident according to the Station House Officer, Manish Kumar Pandey. Law enforcement has impounded the dumper and is conducting further investigations as the driver and cleaner remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)