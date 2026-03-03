Left Menu

End of an Era: Notorious Mafia Boss Nitto Santapaola Passes Away

Benedetto "Nitto" Santapaola, a feared Sicilian mafia leader and notable prisoner since 1993, died at 87 in a Milan high-security jail. Serving multiple life sentences, he was responsible for numerous crimes, including the deaths of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 03-03-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 01:12 IST
End of an Era: Notorious Mafia Boss Nitto Santapaola Passes Away
  • Country:
  • Italy

Benedetto "Nitto" Santapaola, the infamous Sicilian mafia boss, has died at the age of 87 after spending over 30 years in prison. Known as "il cacciatore" (the hunter) and "il licantropo" (the werewolf), Santapaola was a dominant figure in the eastern Sicilian mafia scene.

Arrested in 1993, Santapaola was serving multiple life sentences for a string of violent crimes, including his role in orchestrating the 1992 murders of prominent anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. His death occurred in a high-security prison in Milan, according to sources.

The Italian justice ministry has yet to comment on the passing of this pivotal criminal figure, who led the mafia in Catania from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, solidifying his ruthless reputation in organized crime history.

TRENDING

1
SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

 Global
2
Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

 Egypt
3
Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

 Global
4
Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026