End of an Era: Notorious Mafia Boss Nitto Santapaola Passes Away

Benedetto "Nitto" Santapaola, the infamous Sicilian mafia boss, has died at the age of 87 after spending over 30 years in prison. Known as "il cacciatore" (the hunter) and "il licantropo" (the werewolf), Santapaola was a dominant figure in the eastern Sicilian mafia scene.

Arrested in 1993, Santapaola was serving multiple life sentences for a string of violent crimes, including his role in orchestrating the 1992 murders of prominent anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. His death occurred in a high-security prison in Milan, according to sources.

The Italian justice ministry has yet to comment on the passing of this pivotal criminal figure, who led the mafia in Catania from the late 1970s to the early 1990s, solidifying his ruthless reputation in organized crime history.