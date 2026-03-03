U.S. Sanctions Hit Rwandan Military Amid Congo Conflict

The United States intensified its stance on the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by issuing sanctions against Rwanda's Defence Force and top military officials. The sanctions are in response to Rwanda's alleged support of the AFC/M23 rebel group, which has markedly expanded its territorial hold in the region.

Despite longstanding denials from Rwanda, the U.S. Treasury Department attributes the rebels' territorial gains to Rwandan assistance, with the State Department accusing the rebel-backed forces of perpetrating severe human rights abuses. Rwanda, however, claims the sanctions do not capture the full complexity of the conflict and argues that they unfairly target its peace process efforts.

As mediation efforts continue to falter, the survival of a peace deal signed in December seems uncertain. Recent escalations include AFC/M23's entry into Uvira and a drone attack on Kisangani airport, reflecting a potential for broader regional war.